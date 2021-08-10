C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-26

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Weather Update: Hot and Humid Conditions Return

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

  2. Hazy Days…How Does Light Influence Corn and Soybean?

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Laura Lindsey, Aaron

  3. Report Examines U.S. Corn Production Practices and Trends

    Author(s): Chris Zoller

    In the July 2021 report Trends in Production Practices and Costs of the U.S.

  4. August 12th CORN Live Focuses on Ohio Yield Potential for Corn and Soybeans for 2021

    Author(s): Mary Griffith

    Matt Reese, Editor of Ohio’s Country Journal, will be joining OSU Extension’s CORN Live webinar this Thursday to report corn and soybean yield estimates collected through OCJ’s

  5. No-Till Field Days 2021

    Author(s): Taylor Dill

    This August we have a variety of No-Till field days throughout the state. On August 19th, we have two half day options. One event is in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fred

  6. Regional Field Days Focus on Cover Crop Application and Termination

    Author(s): Mary Griffith

    OSU Extension will host two educational field days focused on soil health and cover crops next week.

  7. Specialty Dairy to host No-Till Event

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    The Woodruff Farm will host a special Ohio No-Till program at 3143 E. US 36, Urbana OH. John Fulton will lead off at 1:00 pm with “Precision Planting in No-till.” He is an