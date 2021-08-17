C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-27

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. It’s Time To Clean Your Grain Bins (And Everywhere Else Around Your Grain Bins)

    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA

    Late spring, summer and early fall are the times of the year that insects are most active, flying and walking around to disperse to new locations near and far, reproducing

  2. Remember soybean aphids? They might be in your fields

    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon

    Soybean aphids have always been around Ohio, but it has been a while since we have had

  3. Reminder: Soil Health Tour and Event Scheduled for Northwest Ohio

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran

     