C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-28

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: 3-H Weather Continues - Hazy, Hot, & Humid

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. FSR Agronomy College is back, September 14th

    Author(s): Harold Watters, CPAg/CCA, Amanda Douridas,

  3. Welcome to Our New Soybean Pathologists, Horacio and Mitch!

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Amanda Douridas, Mary

  4. Join OABA and OSU Extension for the 4R Technology Review Field Day on August 25

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    The Ohio Agribusiness Association and Ohio State University Extension invite you to the 4R Technology Review Field Day.

  5. Check out the new Michigan State/Ohio State Field Crops Insect Pest Management Guide

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon

    Chris DiFonzo (Michigan State) and Kelley Tilmon (Ohio State)

     

  6. Specialty Dairy to host No-Till Event

    Cover crop mix
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    The Woodruff Farm will host a special Ohio No-Till program on Friday August 27th at 3143 E. US 36, Urbana OH. John Fulton will lead off at 1:00 pm with “Precision Planting in