C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-29

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Unusual Fall Armyworm Outbreaks are Taking Many by Surprise

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel, Mark Sulc,

  2. Climate Outlook for Autumn Harvest

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Summer saw hit and miss rains and warm temperatures so what will the harvest season bring?

  3. Autumn Forage Harvest Management

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    Authors Note:

    Since preparing this article last week, a severe fall armyworm outbreak has developed across Ohio. Here are some comments about managing hayfields in view of this

  4. Western Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rents 2020-21

    Author(s): Barry Ward

    Ohio cropland varies significantly in its production capabilities and, consequently, cropland values and cash rents vary widely throughout the state. Generally, western Ohio cropland