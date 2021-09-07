C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-30

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. C.O.R.N. Live 9/16

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    C.O.R.N. Live is back as we anticipate the 2021 Farm Science Review. Nate Douridas, Farm Manager of the Molly Caren Ag Center, site of the Farm Science Review, will give an

  2. Harvest aids for corn and soybeans

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Options to try to make weedy fields more harvestable include preharvest application of certain herbicides or waiting until after frost to harvest, or both.  Weedy fields should generally

  3. Reminder - FSR Agronomy College September 14th

    Growing Corn
    Author(s): Harold Watters, CPAg/CCA, Jason Hartschuh, CCA,

  4. Tar Spot more Widespread Cross the State of Ohio in 2021

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Mark Badertscher, Marian Luis

  5. Managing Forage Stands Damaged by Fall Armyworm

    Damaged Alfalfa Field
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    A severe and fall armyworm outbreak developed across Ohio and neighboring states. It has caused serious destruction in many forage fields.

  6. Are Fall Armyworm Infesting Corn, too?

    Fall Army Worm in Late Corn
    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young,

  7. Late-Season Pod Feeding by Bean Leaf Beetle, Grasshopper, and Stink Bugs

    Soybean Pod Feeding Injury
    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young, CCA, Andy

  8. Wheat Management for Fall 2021

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul, Ed Lentz, CCA

  9. Combine Set-up Field Day

    Combine Set-up Field Day
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    After the difficult harvest last year, and the prevalence of volunteer corn in soybean fields this year, there is a need to re-visit proper combine setup to minimize loss