C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-31

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. FSR 2021 is finally only a week away!!

    Farm Science Review 2021
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Amanda Douridas,

  2. Diagnosis of Tar Spot Late in the Season

    Tar Spot on Corn
    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Understandably, tar spot has been the focus of our attention this year, as it has been detected in more than 20 counties.

  3. Foliar Diseases May Affect Stalk Strength and Quality

    Corn Stalks
    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Peter Thomison

    Causes of Stalk Rot: Several factors may contribute to stalk rot, including extreme

  4. Life In A Time of Glyphosate Scarcity – Part 1 - Burndown In No-Till Wheat

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    It’s been a strange couple of years.  Shortages and supply chain problems (ask any cyclist who likes to break things often).  And just when you think anything else couldn’t happen, the

  5. Drainage installation and conservation practice field demonstrations at the 2021 Farm Science Review

    Author(s): Vinayak Shedekar, Elizabeth Rose Schwab

    Have you ever wondered how subsurface tile drainage is