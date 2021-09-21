C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-32

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Listen to the Agronomy and Farm Management Podcast on the Way to FSR 2021

    Agronomy and Farm Management Podcast
    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, Amanda Douridas

    Headed to the 2021 Farm Science Review this week? Tune in the to most

  2. CCA Credits will be available at the 2021 Farm Science Review

    Farm Science Review 2021
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Amanda Douridas,

  3. Predictions for Round 2 of Fall Armyworm

    Fall Army Worm Caterpillars
    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young,

  4. Weather Update: Farm Science Review Week Weather

    Precipitation for 9/20/21-9/27/21
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  5. Life in a time of glyphosate scarcity – part 2 – Fall Burndown

    Weedy Soybeans
    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Recap – some brands of glyphosate will be in short supply for the near future, and we’ve also learned that glufosinate may be subject to this also.  A glyphosate shortage will have more

  6. Wide-Row Wheat Management

    Growing wheat
    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Laura Lindsey

    Growers may be interested in wide-row wheat production due to reductions in equipment