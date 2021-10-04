C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-33

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Minimizing Corn Harvest Losses At The Combine

    Corn Shelling
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Elizabeth Hawkins,

  2. Scout Now For Cressleaf Groundsel And Other Winter Weeds In Hayfields And Pastures

    Cressleaf Groundsel
    Author(s): Mark Loux

    The next month and a half or so is an ideal time to control a number of weeds that cause problems in hayfields and pastures, and also certain weeds in fencerows and other areas adjacent

  3. Cover Crop Seeding Rates

    Cover Crop
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Mark Loux

    Cooler temperatures and maturing crops indicate the start of harvest season.  For those

  4. Don’t Let Your Guard Down On Fall Armyworm, Just Yet

    Fall Army Worm Caterpillars
    Author(s): Andy Michel, Curtis Young, CCA, Aaron Wilson