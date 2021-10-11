C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-34

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Corn Pre-Harvest Check

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Corn harvest started earlier than normal this year across Ohio with many

  2. Are You Seeing Brown Pods and Green Stems?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

  3. October Harvest Weather Looks Good

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    After a brief period of wetness to start October, harvest season looks pretty good.

    October temperatures will be well above normal. Rainfall will average close to normal after the

  4. Becoming a Certified Crop Adviser and Exam Prep Options

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Bruce Clevenger, CCA,