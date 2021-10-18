C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-35

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Fall Armyworm Still Active in Some Fields

    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young,

  2. Delayed Wheat Planting

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    In general, the best time to plant wheat is the 10-day period starting the day after the fly-free safe date.