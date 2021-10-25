C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-36

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Fall Weather Finally Arrives

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. Prevent Combine Fires During Fall Harvest

    Author(s): Dee Jepsen, Wayne Dellinger, CCA

    Autumn weather conditions have led to an increase in combine fires. Two

  3. Jack Frost Will Bite Soon - Precautions for Feeding Frosted Forages

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    One of these days soon we will have a frost. There is potential for some forage toxicities and other problems that can develop after a frost.

  4. Prevent Plant Winter Wheat…What To Do With Your Seed

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey, Pierce

  5. Harvesting Corn Fields with Moldy Leaves and Stubble

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Dee Jepsen

    Dark Dust Clouds during Harvest: There have been reports of huge dust clouds

  6. Alternative Options for On-Farm Grain Storage

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    The excitement of a large crop may be hampered slightly by thoughts of where all that grain will go. If you are running the numbers and realizing your storage will be full

  7. ODA Extends H2Ohio Deadline for Cover Crops

    Author(s): Sarah Noggle, Glen Arnold, CCA

    Due to a late harvest and adverse weather conditions, the Ohio Department of