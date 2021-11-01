C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-37

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Low Vomitoxin Levels in Corn but Rain and Delayed Harvest Could Change this Picture

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Wanderson B. Moraes, Marian

  2. Still a Big Window for Fall Herbicide Treatments

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Many growers know the benefits of fall herbicide treatments, and like how fields look the following spring.  We know that it’s not always possible to complete harvest and then still find

  3. Take the Test to Beat the Pest

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    One of the main reasons soybean cyst nematode (SCN) remains the most economically important pathogen of soybean is that it can cause yield loss between 15 and 30%

  4. Collect Fall Soil Samples for SCN

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is a major soybean pathogen that

  5. Fall Soil Fertility Sampling

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Emma Matcham, Steve Culman

  6. 2021 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial: Sandusky County, Union County, and Preble County Yield Results Available

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    Three out of six of the 2021 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial locations have been harvested

  7. Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Pre-Exam Preparation

    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,