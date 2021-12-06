C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-39

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Implications of High N Fertilizer Prices on Corn N Fertilizer Recommendations

    Author(s): Steve Culman, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  2. Transportation Issues are Affecting Harvest Completion

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Amanda Douridas

    Evaluating options for grain still in the field

  3. Fall Herbicide Treatments – Just Do It – Nag Nag Nag

    Author(s): Mark Loux

     

  4. Tillage is Useful for Managing Tar Spot and Other Diseases

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Tillage to remove and speed-up the decomposition of crop residue will help to reduce the risk of tar spot as well as other diseases such as gray leaf spot and northern corn leaf

  5. Valuing Bedded-Pack Manure

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Due to the increase in fertilizer prices, there is renewed interest in the nutrient value of manure. This article will discuss bedded-pack manures that involve straw,

  6. Water Quality Wednesday Winter Programming

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran

    Join the Ohio State University's Water Quality Extension Associates for a webinar series discussing topics related to water quality, ranging from Phosphorus and agricultural

  7. Precision University 2022

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    Just as ag technology is always updating, so to is Precision University. This year our focus is Using Ag Technology to Manage 2022 Challenges​.