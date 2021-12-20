C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-40

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Winter and Spring Weather Outlooks

    16 Day Ensemble
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    After a cooler and drier November, our attention turns to the winter and spring outlooks.

    With a weak La Nina ongoing again this upcoming winter, what will it mean for Ohio? La

  2. 2021 Ohio Corn Performance Test: Regional Overviews

    Author(s): Rich Minyo, Allen Geyer, David Lohnes,

  3. 2021 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial - Final Report Now Available!

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for

  4. Alternative Spring Burndown/Postemergence Strategies when Herbicides are in Short Supply

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Note:  This article represents the combined thinking of weed scientists from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania

  5. Lime Considerations

    Author(s): Ed Lentz, CCA, Steve Culman, Greg

  6. Done with Harvest? Collect Sample for SCN Analysis!

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is silently gaining territory in Ohio as SCN numbers are rising. The ability to reproduce on soybean cultivars with ‘SCN-resistance’

  7. Ohio No-till Conference December 8

    Author(s): Randall Reeder

              The annual Ohio No-till Conference will be held on December 8 at Der Dutchman Restaurant, located at 445 South Jefferson (US Route 42) in Plain City.

  8. Free Modules: Earn CEUs for Learning About Seeding Rate Decisions in Corn and Soybean

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey

    Seeding rate decisions are important to optimize yield in soybean and corn.

  9. Soil Health Webinars Return for 2022

    Author(s): Mary Griffith

    This winter the Agronomic Crops Team will offer a monthly webinar series focused on soil health. Farmers, industry, and academic experts will weigh in on practical steps to

  10. Upcoming Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Pre-Exam Preparation Class

    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA

    Are you interested in