C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-41

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Winter Off to a Warm, Damp Start

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

  2. Winter Application of Manure - Remember Setbacks

    Incorporate manure to prevent run-off
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Some Ohio livestock producers will be looking to apply manure to farm fields frozen enough to support application equipment. This is due to the wet weather in later October

  3. 2021 Organic Corn Performance Test Results Available

    Author(s): Rich Minyo, Matt Lowe, Allen Geyer,

  4. Update: Precision University 2022

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, Elizabeth Hawkins

    We were excited to bring Precision University back to an in-person event

  5. Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day in Archbold – January 14

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day is scheduled for Friday, January 14 in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold from 8:00 am to 2:45 pm.