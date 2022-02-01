C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-03

  1. Ag Tech Tuesday Webinars will Highlight 2021 eFields Results

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    The Ohio State Digital Ag Team’s Ag Tech Tuesday webinars are focusing on the 2021 eFields results this month! The webinars will feature highlights from 249 on-farm

  2. Weather Update: Will Cold and Snowy Weather Continue into February?

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  3. Considerations for managing P & K in 2022

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Steve Culman

    During this period of high prices and uncertain availability of

  4. REMINDER: Join Us for the 2nd Annual Virtual Corn College and Soybean School

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Due to popular demand, the AgCrops Team will host the 2nd annual virtual Corn College and Soybean School on February 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM featuring

  5. The Agronomic Crops Team welcomes Osler Ortez, new Corn and Emerging Crops Agronomist at Ohio State!

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, PhD

    I appreciate the chance of introducing myself to the Agronomics Crops audience at OSU. I come from backgrounds of coffee production (in northern Nicaragua), Soybean

  6. Agricultural Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training and Testing Option

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Fertilizer applicator certification began in 2014. The agricultural fertilizer applicator certificate is required by the Ohio Department of Agriculture when you

  7. 2022 Northwest Ohio Agronomic Crops Day

    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    Henry County will be hosting the 2022 Northwest Ohio Agronomy Crops Day on February 9th, 2022. This event will feature Dr.

  8. Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference March 8-9 in Ada

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder

    The Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTTC) plans to be in-

  9. What Does the Research Tell Us About Cover Crops & Soil Health?

    Author(s): Cassandra Brown

    The OSUE 2022 soil health series will present “What Does the Research Tell Us about Cover Crops & Soil Health?” on February 3, 8-9 a.m. Join us as OSUE Field Specialist

  10. Water Quality Wednesday Webinar

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran

    Join the Ohio State University Water Quality Extension Associates for the next installment of the Water Quality Wednesday Webinar Series on February 16th.

  11. OSU Extension Seeks a New Agronomic Systems Field Specialist

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    Ohio State University Extension is seeking applicants for a faculty position of Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems.

  12. Warner On-Farm Research Proposals Being Accepted

    Author(s): Cassandra Brown

    The OSU College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Sustainable Agriculture Team and Agroecosystems Management Program (AMP) has issued their annual