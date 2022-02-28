C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-04

Primary tabs

Send Via Salesforce: 

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Wet Times and Challenges Ahead

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Unlike last year's weak La Nina, this weak to moderate La Nina is behaving much more like an average La Nina. That means wetter and more challenging times ahead compared to 2021.

  2. 2022 Central Ohio Agronomy School: The Nuts & Bolts About Corn & Soybean Production

    Author(s): John Barker

    The 2022 Central Ohio Agronomy School will be held on Monday evenings, beginning on Monday

  3. Water Quality Wednesday Webinar

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran

    Join the Ohio State University Water Quality Extension Associates for the next installment of the Water Quality Wednesday Webinar Series on February 16th.

  4. Don’t Miss Ray Archuleta

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    The registration deadline for the Soil Health and Regenerative Ag event featuring Ray Archuleta in West Liberty, Ohio is quickly approaching.

  5. Register Now for Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    Don’t miss out on your opportunity to register for the Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTTC) at early bird rates. The annual conference plans to be in-

  6. Upcoming Western Lake Erie Basin Conservation Practices Public Input Meeting

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran

    Join OSU Extension’s Water Quality Associates on Tuesday, February 22nd from 10-11AM for a public input meeting regarding on-farm conservation practices.

  7. Waste To Worth Conference April 19th to the 22nd

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The 2022 National Waste To Worth Conference is being hosted by The Ohio State University the week of April 19th through the 22nd.