C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-06

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC).

  1. Weather Update: March is a Time for Transition

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Meteorological winter (Dec-Feb) has ended. Looking back, it was the 26th warmest and 16th wettest winter on record for Ohio since 1895. After a very warm December, January and

  2. Preemergence mesotrione use in “mesotrione-tolerant” soybeans

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Put this one in the “we’re usually the last to know” category.  Following an article in the last C.O.R.N.

  3. Applying MAP and DAP at Corn Sidedress

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    One fertilization strategy is to apply a two-year rotation phosphorus need ahead of the corn crop.

  4. Ohio Farm Custom Rate Survey 2022 Responses - Last Call

    Author(s): Barry Ward

    The Ohio Farm Custom Rates Survey 2022 data collection has launched.

  5. Is Spring Wheat an Option for Ohio Farmers?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Is spring wheat an option for Ohio farmers? Yes, we can grow spring wheat in Ohio, but spring wheat yield will be significantly lower than winter wheat

  6. Topdressing Wheat with Liquid Swine Manure

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat fields are firming up across Ohio and topdressing with nitrogen fertilizer will soon start. Given the current fertilizer prices more livestock producers may be

  7. Collect Soil Samples for SCN in Spring

    Soybean cyst nematode, infective second stage juvenile (J2).
    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is a major soybean pathogen that continues to spread throughout Ohio. Commonly, yield reduction will take place with no visible symptoms

  8. Reminder to Attend the Wheat Refresh and Field Walk

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    On March 30, we’ll walk a wheat field with Dr. Laura Lindsey who will show us how to evaluate the field coming out of winter and refresh growth staging the wheat. Growth