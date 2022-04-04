C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-07

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Seasonally Chilly Conditions to End March and Start April

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

  2. Winter Wheat Stand Evaluation for 2022

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Between planting in the fall and Feekes 4 growth stage (beginning of erect growth) in the spring, winter wheat is vulnerable to environmental stress such as saturated soils and

  3. Time to Assess Forage Legume Stands

    Alfalfa showing spring growth in Central Ohio on March 22, 2022.
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    With the onset of recent warm temperatures, forage stands are beginning to green up. Wet soil conditions and widely fluctuating temperatures have presented tough conditions for forage

  4. Extension and Ag Researchers Work Toward Agroecosystem Resilience

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  5. Alfalfa Weevil - A Check in Time Saves Cryin'

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Kelley Tilmon, Mark Sulc,

  6. Wheat Herbicides, Cressleaf Groundsel, Enlist - Weed Management Odds and Ends

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Based on the current price of wheat, some wheat fields with less than ideal stands are being taken to yield instead of terminated.  A uniform wheat stand usually provides most of the

  7. Did you miss Conservation Tillage Conference? It’s not too late!

    Author(s): Randall Reeder

    Exclusive access to the recordings of presentations at CTC2022 is now available, until April 25. If you missed CTC, you can watch ALL concurrent sessions and Steve Groff’s

  8. Soil Health Workshop Series in Kenton

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    A series of Soil Health Workshops will be held on April 4th (Beginner) and April 6th (Advanced) at the Hardin County OSU Extension Office in Kenton. Jim Hoorman will be the