C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-08

Primary tabs

Send Via Salesforce: 

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Chilly Damp April Expected

    NAEFS 16-day Ensemble Mean Total QPF from 4/04/2022
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    It looks like planting season will be a bit more challenging this spring than 2021 was. There is no sign of La Nina leaving us anytime soon which tends to stress crop yields in Ohio from

  2. CFAES Ag Weather System 2022 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture (Update 1)

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

  3. Status of herbicide resistance in Ohio waterhemp populations

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    We have been screening waterhemp populations over the past few years for their response to various herbicide sites of action.  Our overall goal is to get a sense of the types of

  4. Early Season Manure Application

    Tractor applying manure with drag hose
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Last fall was not favorable for manure application to farm fields.

  5. Save the Date for Small Grains

    Field of oats
    Author(s): Haley Zynda

    A small grains field day is to be held at the Snyder and Shaffter Farms of the CFAES Wooster Campus on June 14, 2022.

  6. Agriculture Breakfast: Water Quality and Conservation Opportunities

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran

    OSU Extension will host three Agriculture Breakfast meetings for different watersheds in Paulding, Putnam, Allen, and Van Wert counties in April.