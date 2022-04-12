C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-09

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: A Warmer but Wetter Week Ahead

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Although the region has seen a few warm days, winter has certainly not given up entirely. This past weekend, Ohio dealt with snow showers and even a little graupel. What is graupel

  2. Set-Up Soybeans for Success in 2022

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    For soybean, pre-planting decisions are extremely important to set-up the crop for success. Soybean Extension Specialists from across the U.S.

  3. CFAES Ag Weather System 2022 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture (Update 2)

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

  4. Wheat Yield Contest-Early Entry Deadline April 15th

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA, Laura Lindsey, Mike Estadt

  5. Why Should You Calibrate Your Sprayer Even If it has a Rate Controller?

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Whenever I give a presentation about the need to calibrate a sprayer and how to do it, there is always someone asking me this same question: “I have a rate controller in the cab that