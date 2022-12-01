C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-12

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Springtime is Spray Time -- Here are Some Tips for Better Spraying

    sprayer
    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Applying pesticides requires a high level of skill and knowledge. Increases in the size and complexity of sprayers over the years require even more attention to efficiency, efficacy

  2. Wet Weather then a Planting Window

    map
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    April was a challenging month. It was a cold month with most of Ohio -1F to -3F below normal for temperatures. We saw late freezes and snow events. Because of the cold, precipitation was

  3. Alfalfa Weevil: Ready, Set, Scout!

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Kelley Tilmon, Mark Sulc,

  4. CFAES Ag Weather System 2022 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture (Update 5)

    soil
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    After last weekend’s summer preview, temperatures were much cooler over

  5. Lep Monitoring Network Update

    corn
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  6. Making On-Farm Trials Easy

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Elizabeth Hawkins

    Planting season is upon us and is a little behind in comparison to last year. Many

  7. It’s Time to Start Monitoring your Alfalfa Fields for %NDF

    alfalfa
    Author(s): Angela Arnold, Richard Purdin, Dean Kreager