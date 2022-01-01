C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-13

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. CFAES Ag Weather System 2022 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture (Update 6)

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

  2. Early Season Wheat Diseases and Fungicides

    wheat
    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    The wheat crop in Ohio is now between early boot (Feekes 10, in the south) and approaching Feekes 8 (flag leaf emergence) in northern counties.

  3. Soybean Planting Progress, Emergence, and Misconceptions

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Recent wet weather across the state has slowed soybean planting progress, but should be picking up with warmer and dryer weather. As of the last week of April, 2% of the soybean

  4. Corn Planting Progress in Ohio is Slow but Coming Along

    Image by Osler Ortez.
    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Better weather: more planting

  5. Soil Crusting Considerations for Corn and Soybean

    soil crusting
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey

    Warmer temperatures combined with dryer weather will push planting progress along. For

  6. Alfalfa Continues to Mature

    Author(s): Angela Arnold, Jason Hartschuh, CCA,

  7. Forage Quality Targets Based on Animal Class

    alfalfa harvest
    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Bill Weiss

    The optimal time for making a first cutting of forages is fast approaching. But what is the optimal

  8. Lep Monitoring Network Update – Black Cutworm

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  9. Spring SCN Testing and a Research Opportunity for Ohio Growers

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    KNOW YOUR SCN NUMBERS, OHIO!

  10. Spray Drift: A Serious Problem You Can Manage

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Spray drift not only result in wasting expensive pesticides and pollution of the environment, it may damage non-target crops nearby, and poses a serious health risk to people living