C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-15

  1. Lep Monitoring Network Update – True Armyworm vs Fall Armyworm, Trap Count Updates

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  2. Low Head Scab Risk Across Ohio: A May 23 Update

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Wheat is, or will soon be, flowering in parts of central and northern Ohio. After a relatively slow start to the season, several days of warm weather caused the crop to advance,

  3. First Cutting of Alfalfa and Grasses Has Begun

    Author(s): Angela Arnold, Bruce Clevenger, CCA,

  4. Using Manure with Corn

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Spring planting has been hit and miss for livestock producers in the state. Some producers have corn fields emerging while others have not yet gotten corn planted. Last fall

  5. Soybean Planting Progress and Vegetative Growth

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Cool, wet weather in April and early May delayed soybean planting progress; however, with some warmer and drier days, soybean planting was 18% complete by the second week of May

  6. Update of Corn Nitrogen Recommendations from MRTN

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    This article provides an updated Maximum Return to Nitrogen Rate recommendation table for corn planted after soybean.