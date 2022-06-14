C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-17

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Hay Barn Fires a Real Hazard

    Hay barn fire
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Allen Gahler, Mark

  2. Cooler to Warmer June Ahead

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    May worked out as forecast with a wet start followed by a gradual planting window.

    Looking forward, the variable weather pattern continues in the short-term with temperatures

  3. Lep Monitoring Network Update –Trap Count Updates

    Agrotis ipsilon - Black Cutworm, curled - major crop pest.
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  4. Wooster Small Grains Field Day

    Wheat field
    Author(s): Haley Zynda, Pierce Paul, Sarah Noggle