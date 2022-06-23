C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-18

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Prevent Plant Economics

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    To avoid duplication, we do not make it a habit to cross-post articles from other publications. We assume that if you are interested in information from other newsletters and

  2. Time to Start Scouting for Potato Leafhoppers in Alfalfa

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Mark Sulc, Andy Michel

    We

  3. REMINDER: Replanting Decisions in Corn and Soybeans… What to Consider

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, Alexander

  4. Corn Growth and Development: Crop Staging

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Alexander Lindsey

    One of the bottom-line activities in growing crops should be understanding and

  5. Crops Under Water – Crop Stage is Critical for Recovery

    Looking down a windrow of cut alfalfa hay.
    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Mark Sulc, Laura Lindsey

  6. Double Crop Soybean Management Considerations for 2022

    Soybean field
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Wheat harvest is just around the corner, and it’s time to consider double-crop soybean production management. For double-crop soybean to be successful, you need adequate time and

  7. Double Crop Soybean Production in Northern Ohio

    Double cropped soybeans. Photo credit Matt Davis
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Eric Richer, CCA,

  8. Lep Monitoring Network Update – BCW, AMW, and ECB Updates

    European Corn Borer larvae
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Kyle Akred, Suranga