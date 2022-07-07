C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-20

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Nutrient Value of Wheat Straw

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Lee Beers, CCA, Ed Lentz, CCA

  2. Double-Crop Soybean Weed Management

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    It’s been a tough summer in parts of Ohio to do anything on a timely schedule and there are some weedy fields.  The best advice we have for big weeds in full-season soybeans is to

  3. Lep Monitoring Update WBC, CEW, and ECB Updates

    Author(s): Kyle Akred, Amy Raudenbush, Suranga

  4. Supplemental Forages to Plant in July After Wheat

    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Bill Weiss

    Some producers may be considering planting a supplemental forage crop after winter wheat grain

  5. Manure Science Review Coming July 26th

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA, Mary Wicks

    The annual Manure Science Review (MSR) will be held on Tuesday, July 26th from 9:00 am

  6. Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference

    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    The second annual Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference will be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio on July 27, 2022. This year’s event will