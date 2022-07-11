C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-21

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Tar Spot Q&A

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Q: Is tar spot a late-season disease in Ohio?

  2. Lep Monitoring Update CEW, WBC, FAW and ECB Updates

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  3. Weather Update: A Dry Trend, Interrupted?

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  4. Agronomy 101 Field Day

    Author(s): Taylor Dill

    OSU Extension Darke County is proud to announce our Agronomy 101 Field Day in partnership with Rob See Co and Hatfield Seed Supply!

  5. Western ARS Weed and Agronomy Field Day, Wednesday July 13, 2022

    Author(s): Joe Davlin

    The Western Agricultural Research Station Weed and Agronomy Field Day will be held July 13th. The station is planted but everything went in on the edge – as you saw it on your farm too

  6. Spray Drone Field Day Date Change!

    Author(s): Taylor Dill

    The spray drone business started booming in Western Ohio suddenly this season and there are many new things to learn with this technology for researchers, extension, and producers.

  7. Application of Manure to Double Crop Soybeans to Encourage Emergence

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat harvest is mostly done in the state and some farmers are planting double-crop soybeans. The summer manure application window following wheat harvest is typically the

  8. Wheat Harvest Date Reminders

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul

    While many areas of Ohio have already successfully harvested wheat, there are fields that

  9. Soybean Progress and Flowering Growth Stage

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Currently, most soybean fields in Ohio are at the flowering growth stage (R1-R2).