C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-22

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. 2022 Clean Sweep: Agricultural Pesticide Disposal

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff

    The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are

  2. Drainage Installation Field Day, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

    Author(s): Clint Schroeder

    The Ohio State University at Lima will be the host of a drainage installation field day on Tuesday, August 9th. Field demonstrations by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors

  3. Complete CORN Reader Survey by July 20

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, Clint Schroeder,

  4. Scouting for and Diagnosis and Quantification of Tar Spot

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Jorge Valle

    Tar spot is relatively easy to diagnose based on visual symptoms.

  5. Arrested Ear Development in Corn â€“ How to avoid them?

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    The crop season in Ohio is rapidly gaining progress. Depending on planting dates and hybrid relative maturities corn crop can be anywhere between early vegetative and up to

  6. Strong Storms and Downed Corn â€“ How will this affect yield?

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Osler Ortez, Peter

  7. Lep Monitoring Update WBC, CEW, FAW and ECB Updates

    Author(s): Jessi Raubenolt, Amy Raudenbush,