C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-24

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Ample July Precipitation for Most

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. Defoliation in Soybean and Corn

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    Starting in July and through August, a number of different insect species (such as

  3. 2022 Ohio Wheat Performance Test- Results Available Online

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    Results from the 2022 Ohio Wheat Performance Test are now online by clicking

  4. Seeding Perennial Forages in Late Summer

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    August is the second good window of opportunity of the year for establishing perennial forage stands (spring being the first good planting time). August is also the ideal time for

  5. Other Corn Ear Abnormalities – when and why do they develop?

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Despite many corn acres having reached tasseling, other corn acres are still in rapidly growing stages, mid to late vegetative. Any adverse conditions can still affect the crop

  6. Lep Monitoring Update WBC Numbers Increase, Scouting Expands

    Author(s): Jessi Raubenolt, Bridger Cline, Amy