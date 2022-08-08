C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-25

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Warm Weather to Persist Into Fall Harvest

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    After a drier June and wetter July, August is shaping up to be the tail of two months with the first half normal to slightly wetter than normal followed by drier for the second half of

  2. All Puckered Up: Dicamba Drift Reminders

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    As in years past, we are hearing reports of soybean damage caused by off-target movement of plant growth regulator (PGR) herbicides. Off-target movement can be classified as

  3. Stink Bugs in Soybean

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    There are many species of stink bugs that feed on soybean including brown marmorated

  4. Active Soybean Cyst Nematode Management: SCN Root Check

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

     

  5. Lep Monitoring Update

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush

    Lep Monitoring Update WBC Numbers Remain High in Many Northern Ohio Counties

  6. 2022 Precision Ag Day Prescriptive Tillage

    Author(s): Grant Davis, CCA