C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-26

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Scouting for Late Season Soybean Diseases

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Stephanie Karhoff


     

  2. Lep Monitoring Update: WBC Declines, Increased FAW Trapping Begins

    Author(s): Jessi Raubenolt, Amy Raudenbush,

  3. Plan Now for Fall Fertilization of Perennial Forages

    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Early fall is one of the best times to topdress maintenance fertilizer on

  4. Manure Nutrient Management Day in Crawford County

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District, in conjunction with Crawford-OSU Extension, will be hosting a Manure Nutrient Management Field Day on August