C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-27

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Mild Conditions for August Continue

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary:  Precipitation across Ohio to start August has varied widely across the state (Figure 1).

  2. More on Tar Spot: Mid to Late R-Stage Fungicide Application

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Most of the corn across the state of Ohio is now between the late-R1 (silking) and late-R3 (milk) growth stages, with a few late-planted fields at late vegetative stages.

  3. Crops & Conservation Field Day

    Author(s): Bruce Clevenger, CCA

    The new ACRE (Ag Conservation, Research and Education) Farm started in 2022.  Research plots were established that include: soybean planting date, soybean relative

  4. Lep Monitoring Update: FAW Trapping Continues to Increase

    Author(s): Jessi Raubenolt, Amy Raudenbush,

  5. Ohio No-till Upcoming Events

    Author(s): Randall Reeder

    Ohio No-till Events on August 18, 20 and 23