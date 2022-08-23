C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-28

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Corn at Vegetative Stages in August, will it Make it Safely to Maturity?

    Corn Maturity
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Early wet conditions caused significant delays in planting dates across

  2. Herbicide Carryover to Fall Established Cover Crops

    Soybeans into a cereal rye cover crop
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Establishment is one of the most important factors in the management of a cover crop for weed suppression. With later planting dates this year followed by a very dry June,

  3. Soybean Diseases are Showing up in Ohio

    Sudden Death Syndrome in Soybean Leaves
    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA

    In early August we recommended to start

  4. Preharvest Herbicide Treatments for Weed Desiccation

    Water hemp in soybean field
    Author(s): Mark Loux

    There are plenty of fields with late season weed problems this year.  Weeds that come through the crop canopy late may be small or spindly or sparse enough to be handled easily by a

  5. Lep Monitoring Update: FAW Trapping Continues other Monitoring will Stop

    Western Bean Cutworm
    Author(s): Jessi Raubenolt, Amy Raudenbush,

  6. Manure Nutrient Management Day in Crawford County

    Manure Management
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District, in conjunction with Crawford-OSU Extension, will be hosting a Manure Nutrient Management Field Day on August 30. The

  7. 2022 Precision Ag Day Prescriptive Tillage

    Author(s): Grant Davis, CCA

    Join Champaign and Madison County OSU Extension as we look at the potential for prescriptive tillage technology. This is the next step in sub-field management, with