C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-29

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Autumn Harvest Still Looks Warmer Than Normal

    Rain cloud over soybean field
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    The September to November timeframe still looks warmer than normal, somewhat like last year but not as warm in September into October as last year with a medium to high confidence in the

  2. Late-Season Soybeans Can Be Pest Magnets

    Bean leaf beetle in soybeans
    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    At the end of the growing season, when many soybean fields are shutting down, those which

  3. Dicamba Label Clarifications

    Spraying soybeans
    Author(s): Mark Loux

    We have received questions about the use of dicamba after June 30, for control of weeds in wheat stubble and other situations.  The June 30 cutoff applies only to use of XtendiMax,

  4. Lep Monitoring Update: FAW Trapping Continues – Numbers Low in Ohio

    Fall armyworm trapping
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  5. Incomplete Kernel Set and Tipped-Back Corn: How Do They Differ?

    Field Corn
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Crop tours in Ohio have indicated that crop pollination was generally good

  6. Can We Get More Information From Our Soil Samples?

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    A soil test is a profitable investment to inform our

  7. What Is a Good Soil Health Number In Ohio?

    Soil from corn field
    Author(s): Steve Culman, Elizabeth Hawkins,

  8. Survey of Landowner Experiences with Natural Gas Pipeline Installations

    Natural gas pipeline
    Author(s): Steve Culman, Theresa Brehm, Douglas