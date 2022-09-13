C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022 - 31

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Assessing yield-limiting factors in corn, when do yield components develop?

    Growing Corn
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  2. Using Cover Crops with Fall Manure Applications

    Manure Application with a drag line
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Corn silage harvest started last week in Ohio, and this will free up farm fields for manure application. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators have started

  3. Lep Monitoring Update: FAW Trap Numbers Slightly Increase

    Fall Army Worm in Late Corn
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

  4. Autumn Forage Harvest Management

    Growing Alfalfa
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    Every year we remind forage producers that the best time to take a last harvest of alfalfa and other legumes is in early September in Ohio, for the least risk to the long-term health of