C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022 - 32

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: which crop should be planted first, corn or soybean?

    Battle for the Belt, Which to plant first Corn vs Soybeans
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura LindseyWhich crop has the smallest yield penalty for delayed planting? Can you adjust your

  2. Lep Monitoring Update: FAW Trap Numbers Starting to Decline

    Fall Army Worm in Late Corn
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

  3. Poultry Litter Application

    Poultry Litter Stockpile
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Stockpiles of poultry litter can be seen in farm fields across Ohio.