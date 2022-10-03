C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022 - 33

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. You Can Now Follow OSU Agronomic Crops Team on Twitter

    Follow Us on Twitter
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, Laura Lindsey,

  2. Weather Update: Fall-like Weather with Eyes on the Tropics

    Fall Sky
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  3. Our Annual Article to Nag about Fall Herbicides and Cressleaf Groundsel

    Cressleaf Groundsel
    Author(s): Mark Loux

    We have heard a lot about dandelion, wild carrot, poison hemlock, birdsrape mustard, cressleaf groundsel, and annual bluegrass over the past several years.  Fall is the best time of the

  4. Lep Monitoring Update: Final Fall Army Update

    Fall Army Worm Caterpillars, Photo Courtesy of Mark Badertscher, 2021
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel