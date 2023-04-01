C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-34

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. October Usually Brings Our First Fall Freeze

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Eric Richer, CCA

    The calendar has turned to October, and with it, harvest and fall activities will

  2. Weather Update: Cool, Dry Weather Continues

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    After making landfall as a destructive Category 4 storm with winds to 155 mph along the southwest coast of Florida last week and another landfall in the Carolinas, the remnants of

  3. Harvesting and Handling Ear Rot-Affected Corn

    Gibberella ear rot in corn
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Pierce Paul

    Ear rots and mycotoxins: Ear rots are beginning to show up

  4. Elvis Has Left the Building

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    After nearly 35 years of employment and service, Dr. Mark Loux, Professor and Weed Science Extension Specialist, has retired from The Ohio State University.

  5. Wheat Planting When the Soil is Dry

    wheat seedlings
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    For the germination process to begin, wheat seeds need to imbibe (take in) water. With dry soil in some areas of the state, there may be concerns about delayed germination and

  6. Feeding Frosted Forages

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    I am beginning to get questions about toxicities that can develop after forages are frosted. There is potential for some forage toxicities and other problems that can develop after a

  7. AVOID A NIGHTMARE NEXT SPRING!!!!!!!!

    Cressleaf groundsel
    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Alyssa Essman

    Scout Forage Stands for Winter Annuals NOW. Last week Mark Loux reminded us