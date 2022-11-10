C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-35

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Another Article about Fall Herbicides?!

    Crestleaf Groundsel
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    In the past couple of weeks, Mark Loux and Mark Sulc gave us some good reminders about the value of fall applied herbicides.

  2. Labs that test nitrates and prussic acid levels in forages

    Maying hay
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    Last week I wrote about the potential for some forage toxicities and other problems that can develop in the fall of the year (for the full article go to

  3. October is here, harvest considerations for corn grain

    Ears of Corn
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Alexander Lindsey

    Despite a late start in many areas on the 2022 crop season, during the last days

  4. Manure Application and Wheat

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    There have been several calls this past week on using livestock manure as fertilizer for a recently planted or soon to be planted wheat crop.