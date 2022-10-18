C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-36

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: A Winter Preview Before Warmer Weather Returns

    Fall Tree Colors
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. Watch for potential frost damage to non-mature corn

    Corn
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Aaron Wilson, Alexander

  3. 2022 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials- South Region Results Available

    Soybeans
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Gahler

    Results for the 2022 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for the South Region

  4. Increase Your Seeding Rate For Late-Planted Wheat

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Prabath Senanayaka Mudiyanselage

    In general, the best time to plant wheat is the

  5. The War Against Weeds Podcast

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    The War Against Weeds Podcast is back for season four! We’re in the midst of harvest which means endless cab hours, what better time to start a new series?

  6. Fall Sprayer Maintenance

    Cleaning Sprayer
    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Proper winterizing and storing your sprayer now help you mitigate costly problems in the spring