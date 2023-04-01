C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-37

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Fall is the Best Time to Sample for Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN)

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) remains the most economically damaging soybean pathogen in North America. If SCN levels are above damage threshold, significant yield

  2. 2023 Ohio Organic Grain Conference

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    Taking Your Farm a Different Direction

  3. Keep In Mind Soil Test K And pH Are Affected By Low Soil Moisture

    Author(s): Jim Camberato

    Will dry soils impact soil test values for 2022 fall soil testing? Jim Cambarato, Soil Fertility Specialist at Purdue University, did an excellent article on this question. In