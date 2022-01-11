C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-38

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. 2022 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials- All Yield Results Available

    Soybean Harvest
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for

  2. Combine Fire Prevention

    Combine Fire
    Author(s): Dee Jepsen, Wayne Dellinger, CCA

    Take steps to prevent combine fires