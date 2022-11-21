C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-39

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Fall Drought Conditions Expand

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

     

  2. Fall Herbicide Applications in Dry Conditions

    Marestail in soybean
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Dry conditions this fall have led to timely harvest progress in much of the state. As folks start to wrap up, the window for follow up field activities like fall herbicide

  3. Nutrient Loss from Field Fires

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    A dry fall has led to an increased number of field fires. Farmers have asked a few questions about how a field fire impacts nutrients. A quick review of several

  4. Upcoming Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Pre-Exam Preparation

    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA

    Are you interested in beco

  5. 2023 “Climate & …” Webinar Series: SAVE THE DATES

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Weather and Climate affect many aspects of agr