C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-41

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: More Active Pattern Sets in for December

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

  2. Giant Ragweed Still Looms Large

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Each fall just before harvest, the OSU weed science program conducts a statewide driving survey evaluating the frequency and distribution of problematic weed species in Ohio.

  3. 2022 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials - Yield Results Available Online as Sortable Tables

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

  4. Ohio Corn Performance Test (OCPT) – 2022 Results Available

    Author(s): Rich Minyo, Osler Ortez

  5. Early Bird Deadline Approaching for Ohio Organic Grains Conference

    Weed zapping to control weeds in no-till organic soybeans
    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    This Friday, December 9th, is the deadline for early bird registration for the Ohio Organic Grains Conference 