C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-42

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Coldest Christmas in Decades?

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

     

  2. 2023 Weed Control Guide

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Looking for a last-minute gift for the upcoming holiday season? What better than the gift of the latest weed control recommendations!

  3. Pollinator Ratings in Soybean Varieties

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Chia Lin, Reed Johnson

  4. 2023 Water Quality Wednesdays

    Author(s): Amber Emmons, Courtney Krieger,