C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-01

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: A Warm and Wet Start to 2023

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. Don't Miss Out on 2023 Soil Health Webinar Series

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Tony Nye, Taylor

  3. Join Us for the 2023 Precision U Webinars

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, John Fulton,

  4. Cover Crops Roundtables Hosted in Paulding County

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA, Sarah Noggle

    Paulding County Extension is re-starting its Cover Crops Roundtable Series

  5. 2023 "Climate &..." Webinar Series

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    As we know, weather and climate impact agriculture in significant ways.

  6. Conservation Tillage Club Breakfast Series

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    The 2023 Conservation Tillage Club breakfast program series will begin on Thursday, January 12 at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mt. Victory. Each session will start at 7:30