C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-02

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Great Lakes Wheat Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) Registration Closing Soon!

    Author(s): Mike Estadt, Laura Lindsey, Eric Richer, CCA

  2. Join Us for the 3rd Annual Virtual Corn College and Soybean School

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Amanda Douridas, CCA,

  3. Madison and Champaign Counties offer Soybean School

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA, Grant Davis, CCA

    If you want to up your soybean game, Madison and Champaign Counties

  4. Agricultural Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training and Testing Option

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Fertilizer applicator certification began in 2014. The agricultural fertilizer applicator certificate is required by the Ohio Department of Agriculture when you

  5. Citizen Science for Great Lakes Cover Crops - Spring 2023 Recruitment

    Author(s): Rich Minyo, Osler Ortez

     Project Description: The Soil & Agroecosystems Lab at the University of Michigan is seeking

  6. Ohio Organic Corn Performance Test (OOCPT) – 2022 Results Available

    The purpose of the Ohio Organic Corn Performance Test (OOCPT) is to evaluate certified organic corn hybrids for grain yield and other important agronomic characteristics.