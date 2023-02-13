C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-03

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: January 2023 - A Month of Soil Moisture Recharge

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. Sampling Corn Grain for Vomitoxin

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Moldy grain and vomitoxin levels vary considerably within the grain lot.

  3. Cover Crop Management Seminar

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder

    Cody Beacom and Jim Hoorman are the headline speakers for a Cover Crop

  4. REDMINDER: Join Us for the 3rd Annual Virtual Corn College and Soybean School

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Amanda Douridas, CCA,

  5. Northwest Ohio Agronomy Day

    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    Henry County will be hosting the 2023 Northwest Ohio Agronomy Crops Day on February 8th, 2023. This year’s event will feature Dr. Pierce Paul, Professor and Associate Chair in

  6. Hot Topics in Grain Crops Series

    Author(s): Ed Lentz, CCA

    The Ohio State University Extension – Hancock County office will be offering its Hot Topics in Grain Crops Series over three evenings in February and March at the Hancock County