C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-04

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Mild, Wet, and Windy Next 30 Days

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Next 30-days...

  2. ‘Warm’ Winter Days…What This Means for Wheat

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Across Ohio, the average air temperature was 8-10°F warmer in January and February (so far) (Table 1). Due to these warmer winter temperatures, wheat may appear greener than

  3. Last Call for Soybean School Registration

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA, Grant Davis, CCA

    Registration closes February 17 for the Madison/Champaign Soybean

  4. Weeds University Set for Statewide Programs

    Author(s): Ken Ford, Sarah Noggle

    OSU Extension invites crop producers, CCAs, and agribusinesses to attend a regional 2023 Ohio Weed

  5. Controlling Slugs and Voles in Cover Crops

    Author(s): Paige Garrabrant, Rachel Cochran, CCA

    Last week, OSU Extension’s Water Quality Team launched their annual

  6. Hot Topics in Grain Crops Series

    Author(s): Ed Lentz, CCA

    The Ohio State University Extension – Hancock County office will be offering its Hot Topics in Grain Crops Series over three evenings in February and March at the Hancock County

  7. Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference March 14-15 in Ada

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder

    The Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTC) will be held in-